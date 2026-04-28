MALDIVES, 29 April 2026: dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, an all-inclusive lifestyle resort operated by Dusit Hotels and Resorts and located just a seven-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, has unveiled Feydhoo Hall, a new multi-purpose events venue designed to support the growing demand for destination weddings, corporate retreats, and group travel experiences in the Maldives.

As the country continues to diversify beyond traditional leisure travel, the destination welcomed a record 2.25 million international visitors in 2025, underscoring its global appeal and creating new opportunities to expand into niche MICE segments, including incentive travel, curated group experiences, and small corporate gatherings. Feydhoo Hall has been developed to cater to this shift.

Feydhoo Hall is designed to meet the growing demand for destination weddings, corporate retreats, and group travel experiences in the Maldives.

At the centre of the new event complex is Feydhoo Hall, a 390 sq m multifunctional venue designed to accommodate a wide variety of event formats. The space can host up to 300 guests in theatre-style configuration, 240 guests for banquet events, 200 guests for cocktail receptions, and 144 guests in cluster-round seating, providing flexibility for conferences, weddings, and social celebrations alike.

Complementing the main hall is a collection of integrated event spaces that enable organisers to design dynamic, immersive programmes. The 110 sq m Veranda Terrace offers a relaxed setting for welcome receptions, networking sessions, or breakout discussions. In contrast, the expansive 1,000 sq m event lawn provides a striking open-air backdrop for sunset ceremonies, gala dinners, and large-scale celebrations, accommodating up to 400 guests for cocktail events and 350 guests for banquet-style occasions.

The multifunctional venue can accommodate up to 300 guests in theatre-style configuration, 240 for banquet events, 200 for cocktail receptions, and 144 in cluster-round seating.

For smaller gatherings, the 55 sq m Ekugai Meeting Room provides an intimate, focused environment ideal for executive meetings, strategy sessions, or workshops, hosting up to 30 guests in theatre or dining layout, and 24 guests in cluster-round configuration.

Together, these interconnected spaces allow planners to craft multi-dimensional programmes that balance productivity with memorable destination moments, reflecting a growing preference for events that combine structured agendas with the appeal of an island setting.

“Feydhoo Hall reflects our vision to support the continued evolution of the Maldives as a destination for experiential gatherings and celebrations,” said dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives General Manager. Yogeswaran Veerasamy. “We are seeing growing interest in destination weddings, creative retreats, and boutique conferences where the setting plays as important a role as the programme itself. This new venue allows us to meet that demand while maintaining the vibrant lifestyle energy that defines the dusitD2 brand.”

For event guests wishing to stay at the resort, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives offers 127 contemporary villas across seven categories, ranging from 77 to 306 sq m, each blending modern comfort with tropical island charm. Most feature open-plan interiors, expansive outdoor decks, and private plunge pools.

Guests also enjoy access to a wide range of all-inclusive leisure and wellness experiences, including the signature Namm Spa, a multi-court sports centre, and several distinctive restaurants and bars such as Midi, the Mediterranean-inspired beach club, Soi, showcasing modern Thai flavours, The Cocoon, a lively café-bar concept, and Baravelli, the resort’s all-day dining venue.

For more information, visit: dusit.com/dusitd2-feydhoo-maldives

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit Hotels & Resorts)