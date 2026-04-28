Macao hosts PTM 2027

BANGKOK, 27 April, 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) confirms that its annual PATA Travel Mart 2027 will be organised in Macao, China, from 20 to 22 September 2027.

The event will be hosted by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Photo credit: PATA.

“For the first time in a decade, the Association’s flagship travel mart will be organised in Macao, China,” said PATA CEO, Noor Ahmad Hamid. “We had the opportunity to experience the destination’s world-class hospitality in 2010 and 2017 during the first and second PATA Travel Marts held in Macao, and most recently in 2024 during the PATA Annual Summit. Furthermore, MGTO has also been a longstanding supporter of the PATA Gold Awards for more than 30 years.”

He added: “We look forward to jointly working with MGTO in preparation for the travel mart, as well as bringing our global network of leading exhibitors and buyers to the destination next year.”

PATA Travel Mart is one of Asia Pacific’s longest-standing international travel trade exhibitions. Structured as a three-day event, PTM 2027 will feature networking and contracting opportunities to help travel and tourism organisations gain access to influential decision-makers across the Asia Pacific. Buyers and exhibitors will expand their professional network and strengthen existing business partnerships to reinforce their foundation and ensure robust growth.

Alongside the main travel trade show, PTM 2027 will offer delegates access to a full-day insight forum on the latest tourism trends, the PATA Gold Awards 2027 celebration, and additional social functions across the three-day programme.

(Source: PATA)