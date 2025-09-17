Japan tops Golden Week searches

SINGAPORE, 18 September 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda reveals a rise in travel interest among Chinese travellers during Golden Week, with a 26% increase in interest for both domestic and international journeys based on travel searches.

Celebrated from 1 to 8 October, Golden Week marks the last long holiday of the year for Chinese travellers, offering a prime opportunity for extended travel and exploration.

Photo credit: Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau (https://en.osaka-info.jp/). Osaka Castle Museum.

This year, Japan has captured the imagination of Chinese travellers, with Osaka leading the charge as the top destination, with a 101% increase in travel interest. The allure of Japan’s cultural richness and urban excitement is undeniable, as Tokyo, Bali, Seoul, and Kyoto round out the top five international destinations this year. These destinations highlight the appeal of urban cityscapes, like Tokyo and Seoul, alongside island getaways, like Bali, for Chinese travellers looking to venture abroad this holiday period.

Domestically, the travel spirit is equally strong. Many travellers opt to explore within China, seeking the comfort of familiar surroundings while enjoying the convenience of staying close to home. Beijing, Shanghai, Sanya, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou emerged as the top picks, whether going home for family reunions or embarking on new adventures. Notably, Sanya and Shenzhen are experiencing the most growth, with travel interest increasing 51% and 42% year on year, respectively. Sanya stands out for its white-sand beaches, clear blue waters and tropical climate, while Shenzhen attracts visitors with its modern skyline and vibrant shopping scene.

Agoda Regional Director North Asia Jay Lee shared, “Golden Week is one of the most significant travel periods in Asia, and it’s great to see Chinese travellers making the most of their last long holiday of the year to explore Japan and other parts of Asia. Agoda is here to make these journeys seamless, offering a vast array of options to suit every traveller’s needs during this special holiday.”