Spain hosts influencers to check six routes

SINGAPORE, 18 September 2025: Spain’s national tourism agency Turespaña is launching a new promotional initiative from 19 to 25 October 19 2025 that will host international journalists and influencers from six key markets — the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the US, Canada, and Latin America.

The project will explore the heart of Spain on six routes that strike the perfect balance between nature, culture, gastronomy, and slow experiences.

Photo credit: Turespaña.

Turespaña Director General Miguel Sanz, in a letter to international travel trade professionals, said “the collective initiative recruited support from Paradores de Turismo, 10 autonomous communities and towns and villages that strive to unearth an off-the-beaten-track, lesser-known, and truly inspiring Spain.”

The six routes span 10 Spanish regions and focus on small inland towns and villages, many of which are part of ‘The Most Beautiful Villages in Spain’ network.

“They seek to immerse participants in the soul of our destinations: strolls in the heart of nature, getting a glimpse into how artisans work, show cooking, historical trails, not to mention sensory experiences that go far beyond what the eye can see. It offers a slower, more mindful way to travel, forging a deep connection with the local region,” Sanz explained.

The project will conclude with a debriefing gathering between all six groups at the Parador de La Granja de San Ildefonso in Segovia, where participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences and insights.

“This symbolic gathering will highlight the richness of our country and the transformative power of a tourism model that focuses on the local, the emotional, and the authentic.

Spain is (much) more has been conceived as an ever-evolving platform to showcase the best of Spain’s inland tourism on the international stage, as well as giving professionals from source markets the opportunity to rediscover the exhilarating side of Spain in a new light,” said Sanz.

(Source: Turespaña)