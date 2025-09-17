Explora Journeys head for Asia in 2027

SINGAPORE, 18 September 2025: Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, has unveiled its 2027–2028 Journeys Collection, an expansive portfolio of experiences across five continents.

At the heart of the collection is the brand’s inaugural Journeys through Asia, opening a new chapter of discovery. The 2027-2028 season will also welcome the debut of Explora V, the fifth ship in the fleet, which will begin cruises in the Mediterranean before continuing east to the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula.

Photo credit: MSC. Asia will take centre stage as EXPLORA III embarks on the brand’s first-ever Journeys through the region.

Sailing from September 2027 to May 2028, the Collection includes close to 100 Journeys visiting 59 countries and nearly 200 destinations. With deeper regional immersion, seamless cultural discovery and extensive overnight stays, the 2027–2028 season reaffirms Explora Journeys’ vision of transforming luxury ocean travel into a more purposeful, enriching experience.

A new chapter in Asia

Asia will take centre stage as Explora III embarks on the brand’s first-ever Journeys through the region. Over the course of 28 immersive Journeys, the ship will visit 47 destinations across Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore – each one a maiden call. These Journeys have been meticulously crafted to showcase the profound diversity and layered heritage of Asia, from its luminous cities to its spiritual heartlands and coastal sanctuaries.

With overnight stays in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Naha (Japan), Ha Long Bay (Vietnam), Ho Chi Minh City and Bali, guests will have the time and space to engage with local life in greater depth. From autumn’s blaze of maple and ginkgo trees in Kyoto to spring’s ethereal cherry blossoms in Shimizu and Nagoya in Japan, the Journeys align with Asia’s most evocative seasons. The itineraries will also coincide with major cultural events, including Chinese Golden Week in Shanghai and Chinese New Year celebrations onboard in January 2028 – marked with themed entertainment and traditional festivities.