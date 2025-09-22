Goa Tourism on Tashkent sales mission

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, 23 September: The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, successfully concluded its ‘Experience Goa’ Roadshow in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, last week.

The event marked another milestone in Goa Tourism’s global outreach initiative aimed at positioning Goa as a vibrant, diverse, and sustainable destination far beyond its beaches.

(Left) Kedar Naik, Director Tourism, Government of Goa, met with Alok Pandey, Minister/PR to SCO-RATS (Right) at the Goa Roadshow in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte said: “Our roadshow in Tashkent opened new avenues for collaboration and connectivity with the Uzbek travel trade. We are excited to welcome more travellers from Uzbekistan to experience Goa’s heritage, festivals, wellness, and adventure offerings.”

Director of Tourism, Government of Goa, Shri Kedar Naik added: “The Tashkent Roadshow has reinforced Goa’s image as a year-round destination offering authentic and memorable experiences. Our engagement with Uzbekistan’s travel trade has laid a strong foundation for future partnerships and growth.”

The roadshow targeted leading tour operators, travel agents, airline partners, and dignitaries from Uzbekistan, who engaged in one-on-one interactions with Goa Tourism to explore potential collaboration opportunities. The showcase highlighted Goa’s diverse offerings — heritage, culture, wellness, adventure and festivals and introduced campaigns, ‘Goa Beyond Beaches’ and ‘Regenerative Tourism’.