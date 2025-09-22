H World expands hotels in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, 23 September 2025: H World Group Limited, a leading Chinese hospitality group, announced the signing of three new JI Hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The milestone marks H World’s debut in Malaysia and further expands JI Hotel’s footprint in Southeast Asia, underscoring its commitment to building a diversified, asset-light portfolio across the region.

Rendering of JI Hotel Downtown Kuala Lumpur, the first JI Hotel in Malaysia.

“This is an exciting step in our Asia Pacific strategy,” said H World Asia Pacific President Murphy Zhu. “By introducing JI Hotel to Malaysia and deepening our presence in Cambodia, we are extending the international reach of one of our flagship brands.

“Beyond introducing a highly recognised Chinese brand, we are also bringing the strength of H World’s supply chain, development expertise, and digital capabilities to our partners across Southeast Asia.”

The new JI Hotel in Kuala Lumpur’s city centre, expected to open in Q4 2026, marks H World’s first hotel in Malaysia.

Zhu said H World is thrilled to introduce its flagship JI Hotel to Malaysia, as the hospitality leader is expanding its presence in Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand.

Three JI Hotels will open in 2026

JI Hotel Downtown Kuala Lumpur: Developed in partnership with Saadiq Tri Venture, this 101-room hotel is expected to open in Q4 2026 in the Dang Wangi district of Kuala Lumpur. Featuring the latest JI Hotel 5.0 design, the property will blend oriental aesthetics with modern comfort.

JI Hotel Phnom Penh City Centre: Situated in the city’s central business and government district, this 130-room property will transform an existing building into a new benchmark for midscale hospitality. It is scheduled to open in Q2 2026.

JI Hotel Phnom Penh Mekong Riverside, a 110-room new-build property overlooking the Mekong River, is scheduled to open in Q3 2026. With direct access to Phnom Penh’s cultural landmarks, the hotel will combine river-view dining with local cultural experiences.

Path to overseas expansion

In July 2025, H World International announced the signing of Steigenberger Phnom Penh, the brand’s first entry into Cambodia.

In May 2025, H World entered the Laotian market with four signings in Vientiane and Luang Prabang, introducing IntercityHotel, Orange, and JI Hotel to the country. Notably, the Orange Hotel project marked the brand’s global debut outside China.

H World opened its first hotel in Cambodia — MAXX Phnom Penh Downtown on 28 December 2024. It was MAXX’s first project in the Asia Pacific region.

The latest announcement on expansion coincided with the sixth anniversary of the JI Hotel Orchard Road, Singapore, the brand’s first overseas property.

About H World Group Limited

Headquartered in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT; HK: 01179) is a leading global hospitality company with a diversified portfolio including Steigenberger Icons, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, HanTing, JI Hotel and Crystal Orange Hotel.

(Source: H World Group).