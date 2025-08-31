Five APAC nations power hotel investment

SINGAPORE, 1 September 2025: Investment in Asia Pacific hotels reached USD4.7 billion in the first half of 2025, with investors focusing more selectively on the region’s more established hospitality markets, with 84% of total transaction volume occurring in just five key countries, according to JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, Asia Pacific.

Japan continued to lead regional hotel investment with USD1.5 billion in transactions, followed by Greater China (USD744 million), Australia (USD664 million), Singapore (USD546 million), and South Korea (USD504 million). Collectively, the other markets across the region accounted for USD758 million, representing 16% of total hotel investment volume.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, Asia Pacific, Nihat Ercan.

Capital deployed in the first half of 2025 represented a 23% decline compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting a more cautious investment environment amid ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. Investors have gravitated to safe-haven markets, while decision-making timelines have lengthened. At the same time, the bid-ask spread between seller expectations and buyer valuations has also widened, with sellers holding firm on price expectations and buyers applying greater scrutiny, leading to extended due diligence periods on both sides of transactions.

“Coming off a high base last year, the level of investment moderation is indicative of a more cautious investment market whereby a realignment of capital sources in the hotel investment landscape is occurring,” said JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, Asia Pacific, Nihat Ercan.

“In our interactions, although institutional investors remain selective, private capital is moving decisively to secure prime hospitality assets that offer both defensive income characteristics and growth potential, which should ensure an uptick in activity in this year and into next.”

According to JLL analysis, private equity firms have increased their capital allocations to hospitality assets, with a 6% year-over-year rise in investment volumes. This shift represents strategic positioning to capitalise on market dislocations and potentially undervalued assets in key gateway markets.

Additionally, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) from within the region have emerged as increasingly active buyers in H1 2025, seeking portfolio diversification through hotel investments, with capital invested in hotels growing by 54% from the same period last year.

The outlook for theregion’ss hospitality industry remains positive in the long term, driven by solid fundamentals. International tourist arrivals across the Asia Pacific increased by 12% in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, driving supportive growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR) across the region. This performance improvement has bolstered investor confidence in this sector’s recovery trajectory.

Key gateway cities demonstrated varied performance. Tokyo recorded more than 80% occupancy with ADR above pre-pandemic levels, while Singapore maintained ADR in excess of 2019 figures but saw a stable YTD occupancy rate from last year. Sydney hotels maintained strong occupancy at just below 80%, while pushing ADR higher than pre-pandemic benchmarks.

Total hotel transaction volume across Asia Pacific is projected to reach USD12.8 billion for the full year 2025, representing about 5% increase from 2024. This forecast anticipates accelerated investment activity in the second half of the year, as the backlog of deals in due diligence is expected to settle, according to JLL.

Liquidity is expected to remain prevalent in the traditional markets of Japan, Australia, Greater China, Singapore, and South Korea. Markets such as Vietnam and Malaysia are also expected to benefit from the strong tourism momentum.

“The final six months of 2025 present compelling entry points for strategic investors looking to deploy active capital,” said Ercan.Encouragingly, we anticipate private equity funds, family offices, and regional operators with access to private capital to emerge as the most active buyers through year-end as they capitalise on assets requiring operational expertise to maximise value.”

