KUCHING, 1 September 2025: Sarawak steps forward as a meeting point for tourism innovation when it hosts the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart 2026 from 18–20 August at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), marking a significant milestone in the state’s rise as the Gateway to Borneo and a hub for sustainable, inclusive tourism.

The event will bring together high-level tourism stakeholders from across the globe. This hosting opportunity builds on Sarawak’s record-breaking tourism performance in 2024, when the state welcomed 4.83 million visitor arrivals, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. It is expected to continue its upward momentum in 2025.

Kuching, Sarawak, has been officially announced as the host destination for the PATA Travel Mart (PTM) 2026, the premier travel trade show for the Asia-Pacific region.

Sarawak Tourism Board’s efforts have also been recognised internationally. In 2025, STB’s “Sarawak, Gateway to Borneo” campaign was named the PATA Gold Awards winner in the “Best Destination Marketing Campaign (Destination Management Organisation – Asia)” category.

First rolled out through digital and targeted OOH media in 2023, the campaign was officially unveiled on the global stage at ITB Berlin 2024. It repositions Sarawak as a destination of depth and mystery, leveraging the state’s location as the launchpad into Borneo’s cultural and natural riches

Aligned with STB’s pillars, the campaign also highlights Sarawak’s diverse facets — Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals — reaffirming the state’s positioning as the Gateway to Borneo.

International travel industry professionals have responded with marked anticipation to the news of Sarawak hosting PATA Travel Mart 2026. This visual represents the widespread excitement from key global stakeholders eager to visit Sarawak in 2026.

The Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), an architectural landmark and Sarawak’s flagship convention venue, will provide the setting for PTM 2026. Designed to meet the highest standards of international conventions, BCCK offers a capacity of over 4,000 delegates and facilities that cater to global gatherings while upholding Sarawak’s commitment to sustainability and green building standards.

“Sarawak is more than a destination; it is the natural entry point to one of the world’s most biodiverse regions. Hosting PTM 2026 allows us to connect Borneo with the world while championing tourism that is meaningful, sustainable, and inclusive. More importantly, it is a statement of our readiness to lead global tourism conversations and to showcase Sarawak’s unique blend of culture, nature, and commerce to an international audience,” said Sarawak Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor.

Importantly, PTM 2026 will be a strong complement to Visit Malaysia Year 2026, amplifying Sarawak’s tourism growth strategies under the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) and Sarawak Tourism Master Plan 3.0. The event will serve as a high-impact platform for forging new partnerships, attracting investment, and showcasing Sarawak’s strengths in culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals (CANFF) to audiences from across the region and beyond.

Positioned on the island of Borneo, the third largest in the world, Sarawak serves as the natural entry point for travellers seeking both leisure adventures and business opportunities in the heart of Southeast Asia. The state’s three international gateways — Kuching, Sibu, and Miri — provide access for visitors from across ASEAN and beyond. A proven track record matches this strategic location in hosting large-scale, high-profile events.

The Rainforest World Music Festival, which draws over 20,000 visitors annually and has been recognised by Songlines Magazine as one of the world’s Top 25 international festivals, stands alongside the Rainforest Youth Summit, a pioneering ASEAN platform for youth leadership in sustainability, as part of Sarawak’s regular calendar of events.

Beyond these annual highlights, the state has also successfully hosted International Energy Week (IEW) in July 2025 and the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress in 2016, reinforcing its capability to deliver world-class experiences that seamlessly blend culture, nature, and commerce. This combination aligns perfectly with PTM’s objectives.

With PTM 2026, Sarawak will further demonstrate its capability to host international gatherings that reflect its cultural richness and commitment to sustainable tourism. It will also underline the state’s role as a welcoming meeting point for tourism professionals, fostering meaningful connections and collaborations in the heart of Borneo.

For more information on Sarawak, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.