Fiji Airways wins APEX award

SINGAPORE, 16 September 2025: Fiji Airways, the national carrier of Fiji and a member of the oneworld alliance, won the APEX World Class Airline for 2026 Award, which places the airline among the Top 10 airlines in the world.

Fiji Airways is the smallest airline by fleet size ever to earn this honour, and the only airline in Oceania to be recognised.

(Centre) Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoe.

Fiji Airways also took home the APEX Innovation Award for Best In-Flight Food and Beverage 2026. The airline recently launched a new Pacific Rim menu, alongside on-demand Business Class dining and refreshed Economy service.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen said: “This recognition is a proud and historic moment for the airline and for Fiji.”

The APEX World Class Award is judged through a rigorous process that combines independent audits with global passenger feedback, measuring excellence across safety, sustainability, well-being, service, and customer experience.

“In 2016, we were ranked outside the world’s Top 100 airlines. Today, through sheer grit, relentless innovation, and the unbreakable spirit of our people, we have risen to be named one of the top 10 airlines in the world,” said Viljoen.

About Fiji Airways

Founded in 1951, the Fiji Airways airline group comprises Fiji Airways, Fiji’s international airline, and its wholly-owned domestic and regional subsidiary, Fiji Link. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 101 destinations in over 14 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands.