Etihad reports record half-year profit

ABU DHABI, 16 September 2025: Etihad Airways has reported its strongest-ever half-year performance, delivering record profitability and passenger numbers in the first six months of 2025.

Profit after tax rose 32% to AED1.1 billion (USD306 million), while the EBITDA margin reached 20% on the back of strong operating performance and efficiency gains.

Photo credit: Etihad. Performance standouts HY2025.

Passenger numbers rose 17% 10.2 million in H1 2025, with passenger load factor improving to 87% (+2pp year-on-year). The airline reached 20 million passengers carried on a 12-month rolling basis in early July.

Operating fleet surpassed 100 aircraft, with over 20 additional aircraft in the last 18 months.

Total revenue rose by 16% year-on-year, driven by both passenger and cargo revenue (16% and 9% growth, respectively).

The airline reported a 14% rise in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) and an improved passenger load factor of 87%, +2pp year-on-year.

The operating fleet exceeded 100 aircraft, including the delivery of Etihad’s sixth Airbus A350 in April and the reintroduction of a seventh A380 in May. In the same month, the airline announced an agreement for an order for 28 wide-body aircraft with Boeing, reinforcing Etihad’s long-term growth and connectivity ambitions. In July 2025, the airline added five new aircraft to its fleet, including its first A321LR. This marked the highest number of deliveries the airline has ever received in a single month.

“We are proud to deliver another record half-year for Etihad,” said Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves. “Our strong financial performance and continued passenger growth demonstrate the success of our strategy and the dedication of our people. We are expanding sustainably, investing in premium experiences, and bringing record numbers of visitors to Abu Dhabi through our growing network.”