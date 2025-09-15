Agoda powers training in Mekong countries

BANGKOK, 16 September 2025: The Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO) and digital travel platform Agoda are partnering to strengthen the digital capabilities of micro, small and medium-scale accommodation providers across the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS).

The project focuses on regional E-commerce Training for MSME Accommodation Providers in the Greater Mekong Subregion that commences on 18 September with the Thailand session, marking the beginning of a series running through November in each of the MTCO countries — Cambodia, China (Yunnan and Guangxi), Lao PDR, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Myanmar is also a member of the MTCO board but was not identified as a participant in the training project.

The programme supports homestays, ecolodges, and guesthouses in rural and secondary destinations—enterprises that are vital to inclusive and community-based tourism in the GMS and stand to benefit from stronger digital engagement in the global marketplace. By strengthening capacity at the grassroots level, the training will help accommodation providers across the Mekong region prepare to welcome the growing number of visitors by enhancing their online presence, competitiveness, and business sustainability.

“This marks the first collaboration between MTCO, Agoda, and the GMS National Tourism Organisations of Cambodia, China (Yunnan and Guangxi), Lao PDR, Thailand, and Vietnam. The initiative represents a milestone in regional tourism cooperation, showcasing the value of public–private partnerships in advancing digital transformation and inclusive tourism, according to the press statement.

Delivered online in local languages and tailored to each location, the workshops provide participants with practical skills to create and manage listings on online travel agency platforms like Agoda. The training will cover uploading room inventory and images, managing availability and pricing, implementing promotions, and engaging effectively with customer reviews.

The training series will run from September to November 2025, beginning in Thailand before expanding to Cambodia, Vietnam, Lao PDR, and China (Yunnan and Guangxi provinces). The workshops are expected to lay the groundwork for stronger, digitally enabled tourism businesses, helping the Greater Mekong Subregion meet rising visitor demand while supporting sustainable growth and regional competitiveness.

About MTCO

The Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO) is the secretariat of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Tourism Working Group, fostering regional cooperation among Cambodia, China (Yunnan and Guangxi), Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. MTCO promotes the Mekong as a single tourism destination while advancing inclusive and sustainable development.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform with a global network of 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights and tour activities. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets.