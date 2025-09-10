KATHMANDU, 11 September 2025: Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) reopened for international flights as of 1700 local time on Wednesday, 10 September.

The airport had been closed for two days due to security concerns stemming from ongoing protests in Kathmandu. The decision to resume operations was made after a review by the airport’s security committee.

Photo credit: Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines to confirm flight schedules when they will resume flights, possibly early morning on 11 September.

Following escalating anti-government protests, Nepal’s gateway Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) closed all flight operations since 9 September.

Civil protests and clashes with the police continue in the capital and other towns and cities across Nepal. While a government ban on social media initially sparked the protests, they have escalated into a broader anti-government movement driven by deep-seated anger over political corruption, nepotism, and a lack of economic opportunities, particularly among the country’s youth, often referred to as ‘Gen Z.’

Despite the prime minister’s resignation and the lifting of the social media ban, protests in Kathmandu continue. Demonstrators defied curfews, clashing with riot police and burning government buildings, including the Parliament building, and the private residences of top politicians.

Protests countrywide

The protests are no longer confined to the capital. They have spread to other major cities, including Itahari in the east, as well as Birgunj, Bhairahawa, Butwal, Pokhara, and Damak. Reports indicate that violence and clashes with security forces have also occurred in these locations.

High tensions

The situation remains volatile. The government’s use of lethal force, which resulted in at least 19 deaths, has only intensified the public’s rage. The protests are now demanding more than just a reversal of the social media ban; they are calling for the dissolution of parliament and the resignation of all government officials involved in the crackdown.

Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu was closed following escalating protests, and a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued. Flights have been given the green light after authorities rescinded the NOTAM.