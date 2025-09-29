Banyan Tree Spa wins awards

KRABI, Thailand, 30 September 2025: The spa at Banyan Tree Krabi resort in southern Thailand scooped two major accolades at the Thailand Tourism Awards last week.

Banyan Tree Spa Krabi was presented with the Thailand Tourism Outstanding Award in the Hotel and Resort category and the Thailand Tourism Sustainability Award in the Health and Wellness Tourism category.

While Banyan Tree Spa Krabi was awarded second prize in both categories, its sister venue in Koh Samui, Banyan Tree Spa Samui, was also listed in the Top 5 for the Outstanding Award, and made the top 10 in the Sustainability list, underscoring the Banyan Tree brand’s ascendancy in the fields of sustainability and wellbeing.

The Thailand Tourism Awards, often referred to as the “Kinnaree Awards,” are organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and recognised as Thailand’s Hallmark of Excellence in the spa industry.

Many of its therapists have undergone intensive training at the Banyan Spa & Wellbeing Academy in Phuket. Since its inception in 2001, the Academy has trained more than 2,000 spa therapists.

Nestled along the Andaman coastline, Banyan Tree Spa Krabi offers eight treatment suites, accompanied by a private garden. The venue also boasts Krabi’s first hydrotherapy spa, The Rainforest, a holistic and innovative wellness experience designed to heal and soothe. Guests are invited to embark on an experiential journey with a sophisticated hydrothermal circuit comprising a Rain Walk, Steam, Sauna, Ice Fountain, Vitality Pool, Outdoor Cold Plunge Pool, Outdoor Hot Plunge Pool, Jet Pool, and Heated Bed.

The prestigious MICHELIN Guide recently singled out Banyan Tree Spa Krabi as one of the seven most luxurious spas in Thailand. MICHELIN also accredited the hotel with Two Keys in its inaugural hotel listings for Thailand.