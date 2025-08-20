Strike ends: Air Canada resumes services

MONTRÉAL, 21 August 2025: Air Canada is gradually restarting its operations since Tuesday after reaching a mediated agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) through a mediatory process.

Discussions concluded on the basis that the union commit to having the airline’s 10,000 flight attendants immediately return to work, allowing the airline to resume the operations of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, which have been grounded since 16 August.

Photo credit: Air Canada. The airline is gradually reinstating flights.

“Restarting a major carrier like Air Canada is a complex undertaking. Full restoration may require a week or more, so we ask for our customers’ patience and understanding over the coming days. I assure them that everyone at Air Canada is doing everything possible to enable them to travel soon,” said Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau.

The first flights resumed on the evening of 19 August, but the airline advised customers that the return to full, regular service may require seven to 10 days as aircraft and crew are out of position. During this process, some flights will be cancelled over the next seven to ten days until the schedule is stabilised.

Only customers with confirmed bookings whose flights are shown as operating should go to the airport. Air Canada offers options to those with cancelled flights, including obtaining a full refund or receiving a credit for future travel. The carrier will also provide rebooking for customers on other airlines, although capacity is currently limited due to the peak summer travel season.

Air Canada serves 10 destinations in Asia that the strike impacted.

China

Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

India

New Delhi, Mumbai

Japan

Osaka, Tokyo (Narita and Haneda airports)

Philippines

Manila

Singapore

South Korea

Seoul

Thailand

Bangkok (Seasonal: Due to resume 28 October 2025)