Sabah celebrates award win at MBEA 2025

KOTA KINABALU, 15 August 2025: Sabah gained a triple shoutout as the home of an outstanding business events venue, the Sabah International Convention Centre, honoured at the recent Malaysia Business Events Awards (MBEA) 2025 hosted at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

First reported by Borneo Post Online, Sabah’s convention centre’s three citations were part of the prestigious awards ceremony organised by the Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS).

Photo credit SICC Sabah International Convention Centre – SICC.

SICC triple win

The Congress/Conference Excellence Award for BE in Sabah 2025 in the 1,001 delegates and above category.

The Consumer Exhibition Excellence Award for Big Sabah Sale 2024 in the 5,001-10,000 square metres category.

A Merit Award in the Purpose-Built Convention & Exhibition Centre Excellence category.

The Malaysia Business Events Awards (MBEA) returned on 7 August for its third edition, honouring outstanding achievements and excellence across the nation’s vibrant business events industry.

Organised by MACEOS, the Malaysian Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers, in conjunction with EventXpo2025. MBEA is Malaysia’s premier platform for recognising exceptional contributions in exhibitions, meetings, events and support services.

With 19 award categories, MBEA2025 celebrates the outstanding achievement, innovation, impact, and professionalism that define Malaysia’s position as a regional leader in the global events landscape.