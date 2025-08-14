LANGAWI, 15 August 2025: Langkawi Development Authority won the Travel & Hospitality Gold Award for the campaign ‘Healing In Langkawi’ at The APPIES 2025 Malaysia Marketing Campaigns Awards held on 8 August 2025 at Eastin Hotel, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The campaign created by LADA’s appointed public relations company, CD Advertising, placed Langkawi in the top ranking to win the Gold Award for Best in Travel & Hospitality. ‘Healing in Langkawi’ was a creative social project under LADA’s Langkawi 99 Magical Islands brand.

Photo credit: LADA.

It was implemented in 2023, recruiting 15 TikTokers, rising stars and award-winning content creators from all over Malaysia who explored Langkawi Island with video cameras rolling to tell a story.

In a Facebook statement, LADA said winning the award “improved the image of Langkawi at the domestic and international level.”

The LADA campaign gained praise for increasing awareness that helped to persuade tourists to book holidays in Langkawi after the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video recap and campaign explanation with TikTokers’ snapshots is on YouTube.

The APPIES Malaysia Awards are a marketing and communications industry event in Malaysia that recognises and celebrates the most effective marketing campaigns.

Award Categories and Winners

The awards recognise excellence in various categories, with campaigns winning gold, silver, and bronze awards. The leading categories mentioned in the winning entries include subjects such as: Festive; Travel & Hospitality; AI; Tech; Healthcare; Social and Innovation.