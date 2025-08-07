Princess powers up Japan cruises for 2027

SINGAPORE, 8 August, 2025: In a historic first, Princess Cruises announces its most expansive Japan season ever in 2027, featuring two Japanese-built, sister ships — Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess — sailing from the Tokyo region throughout the entire season.

This is the first time that Princess Cruises will base two ships in Japan in one season.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises.

Marking a significant milestone for the brand’s legacy in Asia, the 2027 programme includes 78 departures across 50 itineraries, with voyages ranging from seven to 28 days, making it Princess’s most robust Japan deployment to date.

The March–December 2027 Japan season opens for sale on 20 August 2025. Before the Japanese season 2027, both ships will homeport in Singapore from December 2026 for sailings around Southeast Asia.

“This upcoming 2027 season is more than an expansion – it’s a homecoming,” said Princess Cruises President Gus Antorcha. “Our story in Japan has deepened over time and experience, and in 2027, we return promising unforgettable experiences, including the renowned cherry blossoms, seven spectacular festivals and journeys that immerse you in the awe and wonder of this destination.”

2027 Deployment Overview

Two Japanese-built ships: 2,670-guest Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess – both built at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard in Nagasaki

45 cruise destinations across six countries

78 total departures and 50 itineraries from the Tokyo region

Itinerary Highlights

Cherry Blossom Voyages (9–24 days): Timed to follow the blooming season from south to north across all four of Japan’s main islands.

Festival Cruises (8–24 days): Celebrate Japan’s most vibrant summer festivals, including the Aomori Nebuta, Tokushima Awa Odori, and Kochi Yosakoi with late-night stays.

Circle and Grand Japan Voyages (9–28 days): Circumnavigate the country with visits to Osaka, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and more.

Okinawa & Taiwan Itineraries (9–18 days): Explore the subtropical beauty of Okinawa and the cultural richness of Taipei and Hualien.

Japan Explorer Cruises (9–13 days): Discover iconic cities like Shimizu (for Mt Fuji), Kobe (for Kyoto), and Kagoshima.