Four Points expands in Tokyo

TOKYO 25 August 2025: Four Points Flex by Sheraton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, is set to expand its footprint in Japan with the upcoming opening of three new hotels in Tokyo.

The new openings will increase Four Points Flex hotels in Japan to 16, further accelerating the brand’s rapid growth in the region.

The new Four Points Flex hotels slated to open in Tokyo are:

Four Points Flex by Sheraton Tokyo Higashi Kanda (opened 22 August 2025)

The 78-room hotel is located just a three-minute walk from the Bakurocho station, with Akihabara’s Electric Town and anime culture district within walking distance too. Guests have convenient access to iconic Tokyo attractions such as the Imperial Palace, Tokyo Station, Ueno Park, and Asakusa.

Four Points Flex by Sheraton Tokyo Ueno (opens 14 October 2025)

The 199-room hotel is located in the heart of Tokyo, just steps from Ueno Station and close to Narita and Haneda airports. Guests can explore Ueno Park, museums, cherry blossoms, Ameyoko Market, and nearby Asakusa Temple and Tokyo Skytree.

Four Points Flex by Sheraton Tokyo Shibuya West (opens 1 December 2025)

With 92 rooms, the hotel is expected to deliver modern comfort in the heart of one of Tokyo’s liveliest districts. Situated just minutes from Shibuya Station, the hotel offers convenient connections to Narita and Haneda airports and is within easy reach of popular tourist sights, including the Scramble Crossing, Hachiko Statue, and Yoyogi Park.

Launched in 2024, Four Points Flex by Sheraton is among Marriott International’s newest midscale brands.