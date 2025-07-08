Wonders of Arabia at Expo Osaka

SINGAPORE, 9 July 2025: To celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia, ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’ debuts with iconic Japanese character Doraemon for the launch of “Wonders of Arabia.”

The cultural experience event is designed to engage and inspire audiences across the Asia Pacific region. It will be held at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, just a 10-minute walk from the Saudi Pavilion at the EXPO Exhibition Centre.

Photo credit: Saudi Tourism Authority.

“Wonders of Arabia” is open to all visitors from Thursday, 10 July to Wednesday, 16 July, between 1000 and 2000 daily. No admission fee.

Having welcomed more than 1 million visitors to the hugely popular Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka by the end of June 2025, the Kingdom’s Pavilion is now inviting Expo guests to experience its heritage and cultural exchange through this limited one-week event.

“Wonders of Arabia” invites visitors to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage and modern wonders of Saudi Arabia. It will offer diverse experiences of Saudi hospitality, art, tradition, and language as visitors journey to the Heart of Arabia at Expo 2025 Osaka.

In addition, the Saudi Tourism Authority has partnered with Doraemon to offer an exclusive, limited-edition giveaway tote. The first 250 visitors who answer all quiz questions correctly each day will win a tote bag.

About Wonders of Arabia

Date: Thursday, 10 July to Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

Time: Open daily 1000-2030 (Last entry 2000).

Location: Expo Exhibition Centre at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

Admission: Free for World Expo ticketholders

Visit www.VisitSaudi.com to learn more about Saudi Arabia.