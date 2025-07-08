Ethiopian adds Porto to its Madrid flights

SINGAPORE, 9 July 2025: Ethiopian Airlines has launched a new service connecting Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with Porto, Portugal, by extending its four-weekly flights beyond Madrid to Portugal’s second-largest city.

This new route marks a significant milestone in Ethiopian Airlines’ ever-expanding global network, strengthening socio-economic ties between Ethiopia and Portugal.

The service operates four times a week, departing Addis Ababa at 2310 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The 315-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, flight ET740, makes a transit stop in Madrid, Spain, landing at 0555 and departing for Porto, Portugal at 0655.

The return flight ET741 departs Porto at 1955 and makes a transit stop in Madrid at 2210 before taking off for Addis Ababa at 2310.

Porto is Portugal’s second-largest city and a major cultural and economic centre. Its historic centre is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, making it an attractive destination for both leisure and business travellers.