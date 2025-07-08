Air Arabia confirms Munich flights

MUNICH, 9 July 2025: Air Arabia, a low-cost airline in the Middle East, has announced the launch of a new direct route between Sharjah and Munich, scheduled to commence on 15 December 2025.

The route will be served daily with an Airbus A320neo, offering travellers convenient and affordable travel options between the UAE and one of Europe’s leading economic and cultural hubs.

Photo credit: Munich Airport.

Sharjah is located approximately a 30-minute drive from Dubai and is considered the cultural capital of the UAE. Air Arabia also offers connections to many other destinations in the Middle East and Asia.

Munich Airport’s Senior Vice President of Aviation, Oliver Dersch, said: “We are delighted that Air Arabia will enable us to expand travel options for our passengers and further strengthen our role in traffic to and from the Gulf states.”

Munich will be the first destination in Germany to which Air Arabia will offer scheduled flights from Sharjah.

Schedule to Munich, effective 15 December 2025

Air Arabia Group Chief Executive Officer Adel Al Ali, commented in a press statement: “The launch of our new non-stop service to Munich marks another important step in expanding our European network from the UAE to key global destinations. Munich stands as one of Germany’s leading economic and cultural centres, offering strong appeal for both business and leisure travellers. This new route reflects our continued commitment to delivering affordable, value-driven travel options while advancing our long-term growth strategy. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard and offering them a seamless and comfortable travel experience”.

Bookings are open for the new direct route on the Air Arabia’s website, via its call centre, or through travel agencies.