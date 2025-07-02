KOTA KINABALU, 3 July 2025: A colourful transformation is underway on Gaya Island as water villages embark on a community-driven journey to turn their homes into vibrant tourism attractions.

Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai commended the Meraki Daat Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, for actively involving Gaya Island residents in transforming their living spaces into potential community tourism attractions.

Datuk Joniston Bangkuai launching the 2025 Project Picaso Art Competition under the Meraki Daat Initiative. Also pictured are Sabah Tourism Board product division senior manager Effendi Mahany (left) and Meraki Daat Initiative president Michelle De La Harpe (3rd left).

This follows Joniston’s first meeting with the Meraki Daat Initiative in 2022, where he encouraged the group to incorporate a community-based tourism approach into their project to ensure greater local involvement and shared economic benefits.

Joniston, who chairs the Sabah Tourism Board, said such commitment aligns with the state’s vision to promote sustainable tourism, particularly through community-based attractions that showcase Sabah’s unique identity.

On Tuesday, the Meraki Daat Initiative team, led by its President Michelle De La Harpe, briefed Joniston on the progress of their ongoing Project Picasso, which aims to revitalise water villages and turn them into Instagram-worthy tourist spots.

The project focuses on creatively painting stilt houses and working closely with the Sabah Tourism Board to promote these water village destinations.

In June, the Sabah Tourism Board conducted a workshop that brought together five water villages on Gaya Island, namely Lok Urai, Torong Logong, Lobong, Kesuapan, and Kampung Pondoh.

Joniston was briefed that these villages are now working towards formal registration to form Community-Based Tourism Gaya Island.

“This is a positive step forward. Pulau Gaya is a unique settlement with its own story to tell. Developing community-based tourism on the island will create value for the villagers, especially given its proximity to the city centre. However, it is crucial to foster a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable tourism environment. Local participation and ownership are key to this effort,” he said.

During the meeting, Joniston launched the 2025 Project Picasso Art Competition, themed “Ocean Creatures,” as part of an initiative to encourage creative community participation in beautifying their villages further.

Michelle said the goal is to transform public spaces into vibrant community-owned tourism attractions, adding the project combines youth development, art, and environmental sustainability.

“We are currently building a 200-metre pathway towards the volleyball court using eco-bricks, made from recycled plastic waste. This innovation won the United Nations Development Programme’s Island Waste Innovation Challenge last year,” she said.

The art competition runs until 31 July. The judging period is scheduled from 1 to 7 August, followed by site painting from 20 to 27 August, and the official opening and mural launch on 31 August.

The public can follow updates on the Meraki Daat Initiative through their website at www.merakidaat.org and on social media platforms.

