DUBAI, UAE, 3 July 2025: Emirates and Uber are exploring ways to make journeys more seamless and rewarding for travellers through a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

It involves enhancing the on-ground mobility experience for Emirates customers while offering Skywards members loyalty benefits when using the Uber platform across select markets within the Emirates network.*

The MoU was signed by Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, and Uber’s Vice President and Head of EMEA Mobility, Anabel Diaz Calderon.

Through the partnership, Emirates and Uber will work together to introduce several initiatives that offer travellers more seamless and effortless journeys. These include developing an integrated booking experience that combines Uber Rides Vouchers with flight bookings for easier airport transfers or in-city rides. Additionally, Emirates and Uber will explore offering Uber rides to and from the airport for select Emirates customers, supporting a complete door-to-destination experience.

The partnership will explore strategic opportunities to closely collaborate on offering Skywards members in the UAE the opportunity to earn miles on rides or redeem their miles for Uber app credits or vouchers. Emirates Skywards will also explore ways for members in the UAE to benefit from earning Miles on Uber rides across select markets in the Emirates network.

Another area of collaboration includes exploring opportunities around Last-Mile delivery initiatives for Emirates Courier Express, leveraging Uber’s advanced technology platform and vast network of global Delivery partners to enhance customer reach, speed, and efficiency.

To maximise awareness around the rollout of initiatives under the partnership, Emirates and Uber will explore leveraging cross-promotional marketing campaigns across the airline’s network.

For more information on the airline or to book a flight visit www.emirates.com.