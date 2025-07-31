HANGZHOU, China, 1 August 2025: Emirates officially launched its daily non-stop service between Dubai (DXB) and Hangzhou (HGH) on 30 July 2025, making Hangzhou Emirates’ fifth destination in mainland China, alongside Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

Emirates now operates 49 weekly flights to mainland China.

EK310 departed Dubai at 0330 and arrived in Hangzhou at 1530 using a Boeing 777-300ER (three-class configuration with eight first-class suites, 42 business-class seats, and 304 economy seats.

A ceremonial water cannon salute marked the inauguration as flight EK310 landed at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. This expansion is part of Emirates’ broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the Chinese market. It aligns with initiatives like the Digital Silk Road and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Summer Schedule

EK310 departs Dubai at 0310 and arrives in Hangzhou at 15:30 (local time).

EK311 departs Hangzhou at 0010 and lands in Dubai at 0455 (local time).

Delivering a weekly capacity of 2,478 seats between Dubai and Hangzhou, the flights are strategically timed to provide convenient two-way connections for travellers to numerous destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, as well as Brazil and Argentina. This new route aims to boost trade, technology, and tourism ties between the UAE and China. Through interline and codeshare agreements with China Southern Airlines, Air China and Sichuan Airlines, Emirates provides enhanced connectivity to destinations beyond its network across China.

Hangzhou is a significant hub for innovation, e-commerce, and advanced manufacturing, making it a crucial route for both passenger and cargo operations. Emirates SkyCargo will leverage this for high-value and time-sensitive goods.

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, commented on the airline’s latest expansion into the Chinese mainland: “The addition of a fifth gateway in our Chinese mainland network will not only enhance connectivity for travellers but also offer businesses efficient access to and from key East Asian markets. This expansion is part of our global growth strategy and positions Emirates as the preferred airline when linking the world to the Chinese mainland’s thriving economic corridors and beyond. We extend our gratitude to the local authorities for their valuable support of this strategic new route and look forward to collaborating closely towards our shared goals of enhanced global connectivity.”

Hangzhou attractions

The capital of Zhejiang Province, Hangzhou, is known for its historical heritage — the UNESCO-listed West Lake, Leifeng Pagoda, the Imperial Street of the Southern Song Dynasty, and the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City.