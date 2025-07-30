DUBAI, UAE, 31 July 2025: Emirates is advancing strategic commercial team appointments designed to bolster its presence in key markets across West Asia, the Indian Ocean and Africa.

The new appointments aim to build further the airline’s commercial and operational footprint in these regions whilst creating meaningful development opportunities for emerging UAE national talent to grow their expertise.

Effective 1 August, the following UAE National commercial leaders will take on new roles:

Jaber Mohamed , currently Country Manager for Bangladesh, will become Country Manager for Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

, currently Country Manager for Bangladesh, will become Country Manager for Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Talal Al Gergawi , currently Country Manager for Zimbabwe, will become Country Manager for Bangladesh.

, currently Country Manager for Zimbabwe, will become Country Manager for Bangladesh. Salem Almana , currently Regional Manager for Pakistan, will become Country Manager for Ghana.

, currently Regional Manager for Pakistan, will become Country Manager for Ghana. Omar Bushlaibi, currently Country Manager for Zambia, will assume interim responsibility for Zimbabwe, alongside his ongoing duties in Zambia.

The latest rotations are part of Emirates’ commercial outstation managers programme, designed to offer UAE Nationals unique opportunities to diversify their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of local markets within the airline’s network. The programme also helps Emirati managers further expand their networks by engaging with local industry and government stakeholders, fostering new partnerships and strengthening existing relationships.

Emirates is committed to the UAE’s ‘Emiratisation’ strategy and continues to create opportunities for UAE Nationals to progress their careers and actively contribute to the organisation’s growth ambitions, while allowing them to play essential roles in advancing the UAE’s aviation industry and economy.

For more information on the airline and to make a booking, visit www.emirates.com.