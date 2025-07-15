Condor to boost Thailand flights





BANGKOK, 16 July 2025: Condor has announced expansion plans for its air services from Frankfurt to Asian destinations during the northern hemisphere winter timetable for 2025 and 2026, which kicks in October and closes on 31 March or early April.

Condor confirmed in a recent press statement that flights to Thailand, South Africa, and Panama will increase in winter, driven by strong demand for long-haul travel. The airline deploys Airbus A330neo on long-haul routes and a mix of A320s and A321s on European routes served from its home base in Frankfurt, Germany.

Photo credit: Condor. A321 flies European routes.

Starting 1 November, the airline will offer daily flights to Bangkok (BKK) and Phuket (HKT). In addition, the airline will offer three weekly flights to Cape Town (CPT), South Africa, and Johannesburg (JNB), as well as Panama City (PTY) during this summer season. They will also be included in the winter season with two weekly flights.

Flights to Thailand

From 1 November 2025, Condor will increase flights from Frankfurt to Bangkok from five weekly to daily. The daily service will extend into the Summer 2026 schedule.

Condor will also offer daily direct flights from Frankfurt to Phuket starting in the Winter 2025/2026 season, an increase from the current four weekly flights.

Flights to both destinations are scheduled on A330-900neo aircraft with a capacity of 310 seats.

Bangkok schedule

DE2362 departs Frankfurt (FRA) at 2010 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1230 plus a day.

DE2363 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 2150 and arrives in Frankfurt (FRA) at 0515 plus a day.

Phuket schedule

DE2368 departs Frankfurt (FRA) at 1455 and arrives in Phuket at 1810.

DE2369 departs Phuket (HKT) at 1015 and arrives in Frankfurt at 1705.

“With these adjustments to the winter flight schedule, we are responding to the high demand and the popularity of the destinations among our guests,” says Condor CEO Peter Gerber.

Other Asian destinations

Malé (MLE), Maldives: Flights to Malé are scheduled five times per week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday) during the winter 2025/2026 timetable.

Expanding its European network

The airline is strengthening its feeder network in Europe by adding new short-haul routes from Frankfurt to Barcelona, Budapest, and Venice starting in May 2026, and increasing frequencies on existing domestic and European routes, to improve connectivity for passengers travelling to their long-haul destinations.

Popular newcomers

Since May 2025, the European cities of Milan and Prague have been part of Condor’s route network. Following their successful launch in the summer schedule, the Italian fashion metropolis and the Czech capital will now also be part of Condor’s winter flight schedule 2025/26. Beginning in late October, Condor will operate up to two daily flights to both Milan and Prague.

“Milan and Prague have already proven to be highly popular not only among business and city travellers but also as connecting flights to Condor’s long-haul network from Frankfurt,” said Gerber. “By incorporating these destinations into our winter schedule, we are responding to customer demand while strengthening our presence in our new city markets.”

In addition to these two European city destinations, Condor guests will also benefit from the city flights in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) during the winter timetable. Berlin (BER), Hamburg (HAM), Munich (MUC), Vienna (VIE) and Zurich (ZRH) will be connected to Frankfurt (FRA) three times daily.