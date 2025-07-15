Cathay says thank you with a discount





SINGAPORE, 16 July 2025: Cathay Pacific cuts SGD160 off economy class tickets to destinations worldwide via its home hub, Hong Kong, to celebrate its second consecutive win as World’s Best Economy Class Airline by Skytrax.

To thank customers for their continued support, Cathay Pacific is celebrating this achievement with a special offer, exclusive to Cathay members.

Photo credit: Cathay Pacific.

Travellers can enjoy SGD160 off when they book before 22 July 2025 using the discount code BESTECONSG. The economy class special discount applies to all destinations beyond Hong Kong except Tokyo (Narita), Osaka and Taipei, for travel between 15 September 2025 and 31 March 2026. A minimum of two persons is required per booking.

Terms and conditions apply. The offer is on a first-come, first-served basis.

(Source: Cathay Pacific)