BANGKOK, 22 July 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand, announced the appointment of two seasoned hospitality professionals to lead key properties in Japan and Nepal.

Andy Noh, General Manager of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka.

Andy Noh has been named General Manager of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, and Paul Sun will assume the role of General Manager at Annapurna Mountain Resort, The Centara Collection, Centara’s debut property in Nepal. These strategic appointments support Centara’s expanding international portfolio and its commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences worldwide.

Noh steps into his role as General Manager of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka — Centara’s flagship property in Japan — bringing with him more than 25 years of distinguished hospitality experience. He most recently served as General Manager of The St. Regis Osaka and has also held leadership positions at The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto and Swissôtel Nankai Osaka. With a deep understanding of Japanese culture and guest expectations, paired with a global perspective, Noh is well-positioned to lead this iconic property into its next chapter of success.

“I am honoured to join Centara Hotels & Resorts and lead the incredible team at Centara Grand Hotel Osaka — one of the city’s most esteemed properties. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the local luxury market to enhance further this hotel’s reputation for exceptional service and operational excellence,” said Noh.

Paul Sun, General Manager of Annapurna Mountain Resort, The Centara Collection.

As Centara prepares to enter the Nepalese market, the company welcomes Paul Sun as General Manager of Annapurna Mountain Resort, The Centara Collection, slated to open in August 2025. With over 20 years of international hotel management experience, Sun has a proven track record for enhancing guest satisfaction and financial performance, and is well-versed in pre-opening strategy, operational oversight, and driving innovation—key strengths for launching Centara’s new venture. His recent roles include serving as the pre-opening General Manager for InterContinental Colombo and overseeing the successful post-pandemic relaunch of Sheraton Kosgoda Turtle Beach Resort in Sri Lanka.

“I am thrilled to be part of Centara’s historic entry into Nepal and to lead the opening of Annapurna Mountain Resort, The Centara Collection. This represents an incredible opportunity to establish Centara’s presence in this magnificent destination, while sharing the world-class hospitality and one-of-a-kind customer experiences synonymous with the Centara brand,” said Sun.

These appointments underscore Centara’s strategic emphasis on cultivating high-impact leadership to drive growth in both emerging and established destinations. With deep regional expertise and a shared dedication to guest satisfaction, both Noh and Sun will play pivotal roles in shaping operations, building team culture, and creating meaningful guest experiences in their respective markets.

Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Operating Officer Michael Henssler commented: “We are delighted to welcome Andy and Paul to our team. Their diverse backgrounds and proven leadership within the luxury hospitality sector will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint across Asia. These appointments underscore our commitment to attracting top talent to drive success and deliver exceptional experiences across the globe.”

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/

(Source: Centara Hotels & Resorts)