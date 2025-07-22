DUBAI UAE, 23 July 2025: In its commitment to supporting inbound tourism to the island nation of Mauritius, Emirates has announced it will introduce a third daily flight, starting on 1 December.

The additional service, operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft as EK709/710, will complement existing schedules and support the travel plans of Emirates customers planning trips to the popular destination from across its network of more than 140 destinations.

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, currently serves Mauritius with two daily services aboard its flagship A380 aircraft, operating as EK701/702 and EK703/704.

The addition of the third daily service, under a codeshare arrangement with Air Mauritius, will provide convenient flight timings to support travel itineraries and enable seamless connectivity for customers from the Middle East, Europe and the Americas travelling to the Indian Ocean holiday spot. The additional daily service will also provide seamless connections from and to Far East markets, where Emirates will actively promote the destination to audiences in Japan, China, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Passengers can now book seats to the exotic island destination in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class on flight EK709, which will operate daily departing Dubai at 0655 and arriving in Mauritius at 1340.

Flights from Mauritius, operating as EK710, will depart Mauritius at 1830 and arrive in Dubai at 0110 the next day. All times are local.

Tickets for the third daily service can be booked immediately by visiting emirates.com for travel starting from 1 December. Tickets can also be booked on the Emirates App, at Emirates Retail stores, through the Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “We would like to thank the Mauritian authorities for making an additional daily service possible. We have been proudly serving Mauritius since 2002, and our double daily A380 services have been a major success, significantly contributing to the country’s tourism industry growth. The additional daily service on our wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft will enable a more than 30% increase in capacity on the route, while also providing additional flight options for leisure and business travellers to connect to flights seamlessly.”

“We recently reaffirmed our codeshare partnership with Air Mauritius and our shared commitment to putting the destination on the global stage by facilitating steady growth in tourist demand for visits to Mauritius. We are also pleased to support and complement the operations of the national carrier, whose services have contributed to our success on this route. The additional daily service will allow both airlines to meet demand from global travellers.”

Since Emirates launched its scheduled services to Mauritius in 2002, the airline has carried over 8.8 million passengers and more than 126,000 tonnes of cargo on flights to and from Mauritius. Its passenger and cargo operations have generated significant economic and social contributions, including USD119 million in direct financial benefits from Emirates’ flights, USD264 million in tourism receipts, as well as USD530 million to the Mauritian economy through tourism-related spending.

Emirates’ operations have also had a significant impact on uplifting the economy, supporting the creation of 3,600 jobs in the nation. Additionally, hundreds of Mauritians work for Emirates, ranging from pilots and cabin crew to engineering, customer service, and corporate roles.

Emirates has successfully driven demand across its global network through its long-standing partnership with Air Mauritius, dating back to 2003, and the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), which has enabled both the airline and tourism body to collaborate on joint initiatives showcasing the appeal of Mauritius to key market stakeholders since 2012.

The airline currently operates 14 flights per week between Dubai and Mauritius on its flagship A380 aircraft, with a weekly capacity of over 15,000 seats.