Singapore Oceanarium opens 24 July

SINGAPORE, 26 June 2025: Resorts World Sentosa confirms that ticket sales have opened for the Singapore Oceanarium, which will officially welcome the public on 24 July 2025, following an official closed-door opening ceremony on 23 July 2025.

Singapore Oceanarium will present a season of opening celebrations featuring activities by distinguished local talents, encompassing hands-on workshops, installations and presentations designed for visitors of all ages to discover their role in ocean stewardship.

Photo credit: Singapore Oceanarium, Resorts World Sentosa.

A highlight of the opening is the Research and Learning Week, taking place from 25 to 27 July 2025 in the Singapore Oceanarium’s dedicated Research and Learning Centre. Curated for individuals interested in ocean stewardship, the programme features a range of expert-led talks, hands-on workshops, and curated installations — delivered by both institutional partners and in-house specialists — that showcase ongoing research and advance ocean literacy.

Among the featured showcases is the Living Oceans Exhibition, an insightful look at the diversity and beauty of our blue planet. Presented in collaboration with the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), this showcase features specimens from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum and research posters from the RWS-NUS Living Laboratory partnership. Together, they underscore the rich biodiversity of marine ecosystems and highlight the importance of protecting our shared ocean heritage.

Ties That Bind, a compelling photo gallery by internationally acclaimed Singaporean photographers Toh Xing Jie and Michael Aw, takes centre stage at the oceanarium. Situated within the Spirit of Exploration zone, the installation is part of the SG60 National Day celebrations, showcasing their passion for the ocean and efforts to inspire greater awareness and action for marine conservation.

Launching on 23 July 2025, the Singapore Oceanarium mobile app unlocks an entirely new level of interactivity for guests. With augmented and virtual reality features, users can dive deeper into the marine experience, purchase tickets, participate in volunteer activities and access exclusive content to enrich their visit.

Guests with valid admission tickets can enjoy priority lane access to enter the oceanarium and unlock free access to Pier Adventure (worth SGD10, valid till 31 August 2025), simply by downloading the app and creating an account.

Tickets to Singapore Oceanarium are now available for purchase at www.singaporeoceanarium.com.