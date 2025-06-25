KUCHING, 26 June 2025: The 28th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2025 concluded after an uplifting and unifying weekend inspired by this year’s theme, ‘Connections: One Earth, One Love’.

Now in its 28th edition, RWMF continues to evolve beyond music, offering an immersive journey that bridges continents, cultures, and communities through rhythm, sustainability, and shared humanity.

Siberian sensation Otyken electrifies the RWMF 2025 stage with a powerful fusion of Indigenous sound and modern beats. (Photo credit: APAC Now).

Held at the iconic Sarawak Cultural Village against the backdrop of Mount Santubong, the festival welcomed a record turnout of world music fans from 20 to 22 June. Over 200 musicians from 20 countries participated this year, offering a blend of traditional and contemporary music that spanned from West African percussion to Māori soul, Indigenous chants, and modern fusion.

The headline performance by Otyken was a standout moment on the opening day, entrancing the crowd with a powerful blend of Siberian Indigenous vocals, throat singing, and modern electronic fusion. Thailand’s The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band brought their signature psychedelic Molam groove to the stage. At the same time, Sarawak’s own Meruked added emotional depth with their evocative blend of Bornean heritage and post-rock soundscapes.

“This year’s theme, ‘Connections: One Earth, One Love’, was more than a slogan — it is our call to action,” said Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor. “We are not just gathering for music, we are here to celebrate unity, honour the Earth, and amplify the message of sustainability through cultural exchange. The world needs connection now more than ever.”

Day one also marked the closing of the Rainforest Youth Summit (RAYS) 2025, during which youth leaders from across the region participated in sustainability workshops, cultural dialogues, and creative exchanges. The transition from RAYS to RWMF underlined the continuity between young voices and global rhythms – a powerful connection that defines the festival’s spirit.

RWMF 2025 has established itself as a beacon of environmental stewardship. Building on its previous achievements, the festival reaffirmed its commitment to planting 10,000 trees by 2027, with a portion of every ticket going towards reforestation programmes. Single-use plastics are banned on-site, and visitors are encouraged to refill, reuse, and recycle through clearly marked Eco Stations and water stations.

Supported by an array of dedicated sponsors and partners, the festival united music lovers, environmental advocates, and changemakers in a shared mission of connection, conservation, and celebration.

For further information, visit: www.sarawaktourism.com