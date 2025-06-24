Qatar Airways resumes flights to Doha

DOHA, Qatar, 25 June 2025: Qatar Airways confirmed on Tuesday the reinstatement of flights to and from its home base, Doha, following the reopening of airspace in the State of Qatar

In a press statement released on 24 June, it said the “focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly.”

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

The airline reported it is working with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to restore operations as quickly as possible.

“We have also deployed additional ground staff at Hamad International Airport and other key airports to assist affected passengers by minimising disruptions and offering the utmost care and support to all customers.

“As operations resume, we anticipate significant delays to our flight schedule and advise passengers to check qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile application ahead of travel.”

Reports confirm Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar, is currently operational on 24 June following a temporary suspension of flights on Monday, 23 June 2025, due to the closure of Qatari airspace following escalating regional tensions and an Iranian missile attack on a US military base in Qatar.

The airport is working to clear the backlog of hundreds of cancelled or diverted flights.

Passengers are strongly advised to check the latest updates directly with airlines or consult the official website of Hamad International Airport (dohahamadairport.com) for the most current flight information before travelling to the airport.

Flights disrupted to Doha and Dubai

Based on information available from the past 24 hours, the following airlines have yet to confirm the resumption of flights to and from Doha and Dubai.

Emirates: Due to the regional situation, some Emirates flights were rerouted en route to Dubai on 23 June, but there were no diversions. After a thorough and careful risk assessment, Emirates will continue to operate flights as scheduled, using flight paths well distanced from conflict areas. Some flights may incur delays due to longer re‑routings or airspace congestion.

American Airlines has not yet fully resumed flights to Doha.

Finnair suspends flights to Doha until 30 June.

United Airlines paused daily service between Newark Liberty International Airport and Dubai (a major hub often linked with Doha travel) and stated it would resume “when it’s safe.”

Air Canada has suspended its daily non-stop service from Toronto to Dubai and has warned the suspension could be extended.

Air India suspended all operations to the Middle East, as well as flights to the east coast of North America and Europe.

Kuwait Airways suspended flight departures from Kuwait temporarily on 23 June 23, impacting Doha connections.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has cancelled all flights from Pakistan to Qatar, Bahrain, Dubai, and Kuwait until further notice.

Iberia scrapped a plan to resume flights to Doha on 24 June after the latest airspace closures.