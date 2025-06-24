AirAsia X launches Uzbekistan route

SINGAPORE, 25 June 2025: AirAsia X celebrated its growing presence in Central Asia with the announcement of a brand new route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, unlocking new adventures in Central Asia after Almaty, Kazakhstan, for Singaporeans via ‘Fly-Thru’ services in Kuala Lumpur.

Starting from 15 October 2025, AAX will operate three weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and Tashkent. Travellers from Singapore will be able to access the route by choosing one of 11 daily flights available between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

(L-R) Mohd Akbal Setia, Director of International Promotions for America, Europe and Oceania, Tourism Malaysia; Amanda Woo, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia Aviation Group; Chua Choon Hwa; Deputy Secretary-General (Tourism) of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture; Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X; His Excellency Karomidin Gadoev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia; Dato’ Fam Lee Ee, Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of AirAsia X and Ikhlas Kamarudin, CEO of Ikhlas.com.

Following AAX’s entry into the region with Almaty, Kazakhstan, in early 2024, with a consistently strong load factor and increased flight frequencies, the Tashkent route aims further to facilitate air travel between Southeast Asia and Central Asia, fostering stronger trade, tourism, and business ties between the regions.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “The launch of our Kuala Lumpur-Tashkent route is a strategic milestone in AAX’s continued growth across Asia and beyond. Central Asia presents immense potential, with Uzbekistan’s economy growing steadily and a rising middle class eager to explore new destinations. We have seen a strong and growing demand for Central Asia following our successful Almaty route, and our vision is to create a comprehensive network that supports regional development and also connects people to these less-explored destinations whilst creating unforgettable travel experiences along the way. This year, as of May, Almaty has quickly emerged as one of the top Fly-Thru destinations from Singapore, contributing to more than 10% of the overall load.”

As AAX expands its foray into Central Asia, opening up more adventurous travel opportunities for Singaporeans to explore the stunning city of Uzbekistan, the airline is offering special promotional fares flying from Singapore to Tashkent via Fly-Thru in Kuala Lumpur, from as low as SGD391* all-in-one way. The promotional fares are available for booking on the AirAsia MOVE app and airasia.com until 6 July 2025, for travel between 15 October 2025 and 14 September 2026.

Nestled in the heart of Uzbekistan, its capital, Tashkent, is a thriving city renowned for its majestic Islamic architecture, bustling bazaars, and lush parks. As the country’s largest city and economic hub, Tashkent boasts a growing tourism sector and expanding business opportunities, making it an increasingly popular destination for both leisure and commerce.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Tashkent (TAS):

*All-in-one way fares start from SGD391 and are inclusive of passenger service charges, regulatory charges, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. T&C apply.