KUCHING, 24 June 2025: The second annual Rainforest Youth Summit (RAYS) 2025 concluded in Kuching last week, bringing together young changemakers, environmental leaders, and indigenous voices from around the world to collaborate on building a greener, more equitable world.

Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Sarawak YB Karim Hamzah believes RAYS has the potential to grow into a global movement to empower and nurture a generation of responsible global citizens who lead climate action while staying true to their cultural heritage, BESarawak reported in a Facebook post.

Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Sarawak, YB Karim Hamzah.

The minister expressed his profound belief “in the power of youth and promise of culture,” which set an inspiring tone for the summit’s dialogues and initiatives.

The event was opened by YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah – Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts.

Also in attendance at the Rainforest Youth Summit 2025 (RAYS 2025) were:

YB Dato Dennis Ngau – Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board;

YB Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat – Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports & Entrepreneur Development;

YB Datuk Sebastian Ting – Deputy Minister for Tourism, Sarawak;

YB Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu – Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports & Entrepreneur Development, Sarawak (Youth and Sports Development);

Puan Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor – CEO of Sarawak Tourism Board

The Pacific Asia Travel Association CEO, Noor Ahmad Hamid, who also joined the 18-20 June event, noted in a LinkedIn post that “this year’s Summit was more vibrant than ever, bringing together nearly 700 passionate youth from across ASEAN and beyond. We look forward to continued collaboration with STB and RAYS in the years ahead.”

For more information on BESarawak, visit: Business Events Sarawak

(Source: BESarawak)