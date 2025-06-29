Air Canada links up with Deutsche Bahn

MONTREAL, Canada, 30 June 2025: Air Canada has extended its codeshare agreement with Lufthansa to include Lufthansa Express Rail services at Frankfurt Airport, operated by Deutsche Bahn.

This agreement enables a seamless, intermodal itinerary booked in one reservation with Air Canada’s five daily flights to Frankfurt Airport. The codeshare expansion enhances Air Canada’s international rail and bus intermodal network, which includes intermodal interlining partnerships in seven European countries and South Korea.

Photo credit: Air Canada.

“Air Canada is very pleased to expand its rail offer in Germany with codeshare on Lufthansa Express Rail, operated by Deutsche Bahn, the Star Alliance’s first intermodal partner. Our intermodal connections offer customers more travel options, making it easier for them to reach their final destinations.

“By elevating our partnership to a codeshare, we enhance the travel experience for our customers, enabling them to book through Air Canada for both air and rail travel. Among its many benefits, this makes check-in and connecting seamless, and includes a transfer guarantee, ensuring customer support and rebooking assistance in the event of travel disruptions,” said Air Canada’s Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President Cargo, Mark Galardo.

Customers can book their combined air and rail journey in Germany directly through the Air Canada website or via their travel agent. Customers arriving at or departing from Frankfurt airport will be able to connect to Lufthansa Express Rail services to up to 24 stations as part of their flight itinerary. Frankfurt is a major destination for Air Canada, which will operate up to five times daily to the city in 2025. The agreement complements Air Canada’s existing intermodal interlining partnership with Lufthansa Express Rail, as well as the Deutsche Bahn Rail & Fly product.