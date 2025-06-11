Paris Air Show: Qatar showcases Qsuite Next Gen

DOHA, Qatar 12 June 2025: Qatar Airways will pave the runway at the Paris Air Show – the most significant aerospace gathering at the Parc des Expositions de Paris-Le Bourget from 16 to 22 June 2025.

Returning to the biennial event, the airline will share the global platform with 2,500 exhibitors from 48 countries, 3,000 attendees, and 150 aircraft on display.

Leading its special line-up will be the UEFA Champions League livery Boeing 777, which was specially dedicated to the homecoming of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after being crowned champions of Europe.

The Paris Air Show runway will also feature commercial aviation’s first-ever operated Gulfstream G700 from the airline’s private jet charter division – Qatar Executive. The state-of-the-art aircraft is designed for ultra-long-haul flights, boasting a spacious cabin and fuel-efficient design.

Qatar Airways will also showcase Qsuite Next Gen, the latest iteration of its award-winning patented Qsuite business class. Visitors are invited to step inside the reimagined Qsuite and explore its wide range of customisation options designed to deliver a personalised, premium travel experience.

Sama, the world’s first AI-powered cabin crew, returns with further enhancements, including her launch on WhatsApp and her new ability to communicate in French. Sama will connect with millions of French-speaking passengers, assisting them with flight bookings destination recommendations and responding to questions about the Qatar Airways passenger experience through intuitive, real-time conversations. Sama is now fluent in French, English and Arabic, with additional languages coming soon. Visitors are welcome to interact with her at L’Univers Qatar Airways Pavillion, as well as on WhatsApp. Visitors to the Paris Air Show can find the Qatar Airways L’Univers Pavillion located in front of Gate 0 (adjacent to Hall 5).