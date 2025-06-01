DUBAI, UAE, 2 JUNE 2025: Emirates and Real Madrid unveiled a bold new campaign that inspires fans to strive for excellence and ‘choose better’ whether in the skies or on the pitch.

The campaign features Real Madrid players Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Brahim Díaz alongside Emirates’ iconic cabin crew, inviting fans to experience the power of sport and travel with brands that share the same values of excellence, passion and ambition.

Choosing to ‘fly better’ with Emirates means ultimate comfort, world-class products and superior travel experiences to more than 140 destinations via Dubai, and choosing to support one of the best football clubs in the world means backing a club defined by greatness and a lasting legacy, on and off the pitch.

With a shared vision that ‘excellence is not a destination, it’s a continuous journey’ – the ad seamlessly weaves in striking visuals from both worlds, drawing powerful parallels of commitment, drive, and success. Together, Emirates and Real Madrid continue to raise the bar and redefine what ‘excellence’ truly means.

The campaign plays on Real Madrid and Emirates social media platforms across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels.

Emirates has been a proud partner of Real Madrid since 2011 and became the club’s jersey sponsor in 2013. The airline will remain as the Official Main Sponsor of the Spanish club until 2026 – making it the longest jersey sponsorship in La Liga history.

Earlier this year, the airline unveiled a special livery on one of its Boeing 777 aircraft featuring some of the club’s top players, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde.

For more information on the airline and to book flights, visit www.emirates.com.