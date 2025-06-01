KUCHING, 2 JUNE 2025: Sarawak’s return to ITB China 2025 was marked by strong interest in its nature, culture, and immersive travel offerings.

Held in Shanghai from 27 to 29 May, the three-day event saw Sarawak strengthen its position in China’s travel market with a newly launched Mandarin destination video and continued momentum from a digital campaign.

Following a 90.41% surge in arrivals in 2024 — from 39,243 to 4,721 — Sarawak is now targeting 100,000 visitor arrivals from China in 2025, a goal made increasingly achievable after a highly driven campaign.

“Our presence at ITB China 2025 is more than a showcase—it is a reaffirmation of our long-term commitment to building deep, strategic relationships with China’s travel industry,” said Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board (STB). “The enthusiastic response from our travel partners from China confirms that Sarawak’s values of authenticity, sustainability, and cultural richness are resonating powerfully. Together, we are not just promoting a destination — we are co-creating experiences that inspire, connect, and endure.”

STB’s 2024 digital campaign with Qunar and Ctrip, which ran from July to August, recorded 116 million total exposures, surpassing expectations. During the campaign period, ‘Sarawak Hotels’ recorded a 19% year-on-year increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and a 23% rise in booking volume compared to the same period in 2023.

The campaign also saw rising interest from travellers under 30, reflecting a shift toward a younger demographic, while nature and cultural heritage remain core motivators. Bako National Park, Gunung Mulu National Park, Sarawak Cultural Village, Kuching Waterfront, and Carpenter Street ranked high in searches, aligning with Sarawak’s efforts to highlight authentic and immersive travel experiences.

“Sarawak’s growing digital presence and strong interest from younger Chinese audiences show that our storytelling and strategic partnerships are working,” said John Teo, Member of the Board of Directors, Sarawak Tourism Board. “We look forward to welcoming even more travellers to experience the unique wonders of Sarawak—where adventure, culture, and nature converge.”

Looking ahead, Sarawak will launch a new Golden Week campaign across Qunar and Ctrip to capitalise on heightened interest and convert it into bookings. This follows the announcement of Malaysia’s 30-day visa-free entry for Chinese nationals, with expectations for a 90-day extension further energising long-stay itinerary planning.

As Sarawak prepares for the upcoming 28th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), it continues to build strong momentum as a globally attractive destination. From lush rainforests and ancient heritage to vibrant cityscapes and world-class events, Sarawak is poised to welcome international travellers in search of authentic, sustainable experiences — cementing its place as the Gateway to Borneo.

For more information on Sarawak visit: https://www.sarawaktourism.com/web/home/index/