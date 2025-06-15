Canada makes it easier to visit

SINGAPORE, 16 June 2025: Canada is making it easier for citizens of 13 countries to travel to Canada, in contrast to the US, which is tightening the screws on foreign travellers.

Eligible travellers from 13 countries now qualify for visa-free travel to Canada.

Photo credit: Canada.ca

Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, announced the addition of 12 countries to the Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) programme last week.

“This exciting development means that more individuals from around the world can now embark on unforgettable adventures, explore our diverse landscapes, reunite with family and friends, and immerse themselves in our vibrant culture without the hurdle of visa requirements. This expansion not only enhances convenience for travellers, it will also increase travel, tourism and economic benefits, as well as strengthen global bonds with these 13 countries,” said Fraser.

Travellers from the 13 countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid US non-immigrant visa can now apply for an eTA instead of a visa when travelling to Canada by air. Effective 6 June, eligible travellers from these countries can benefit from the programme:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Costa Rica

Morocco

Panama

Philippines

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Thailand (Since June 2023)

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Introducing visa-free air travel makes it faster, easier, and more affordable for thousands of travellers to visit Canada for up to six months for either business or leisure. It will also help grow Canada’s economy by facilitating more travel, tourism and international business and by strengthening Canada’s relationships with these countries while keeping Canadians safe.

This decision will also divert thousands of applications from Canada’s visa caseload, allowing visa applications to be processed more efficiently.

Visa-free travel for Thais

In June 2023, Canada introduced visa-free travel for eligible travellers from Thailand. It has now added 12 other countries to the list of nations eligible for visa-free travel, according to a statement on Canada.ca.

This change primarily focuses on visitors travelling to Canada directly on international airlines. The 12 additional nationalities are eligible to enter Canada for up to six months for tourism or business purposes.

Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA)

For those travelling to Canada by air, an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) is required, which can be applied online.

Other modes of travel

Travellers entering Canada by other means (car, bus, train, or boat) will still require a visitor visa if they are not eligible for an eTA.

Commenting on the new ruling, Air Canada Vacations Vice President, Global Sales Lisa Pierce said: “Air Canada is pleased with the announcement to implement a more user-friendly process to obtain authorisation to travel to Canada and connect via Air Canada’s global hubs. The global market for travel and tourism is competitive, and finding easier ways for travellers to obtain their travel authorisations is beneficial not only to Air Canada but also the entire travel and tourism industry in Canada.”