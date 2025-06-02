Sabre hires VP to head airline IT business

SINGAPORE, 3 June 2025: Sabre Corporation, a global travel technology company, has named Maneesh Jaikrishna as Vice President and General Manager of Airline IT Solutions, Asia-Pacific.

With nearly three decades of leadership experience in the airline and travel technology industry, Maneesh brings deep knowledge of the Asia-Pacific aviation landscape, having worked extensively across this fast-evolving region. His appointment reflects Sabre’s strong commitment to accelerating growth and innovation in Asia-Pacific — a key strategic market for the company. Maneesh also brings a valuable wider perspective, having led operations across the Middle East and Africa.

Maneesh has held senior leadership roles at companies including SITA and, most recently, biometrics business Vision-Box — leading high-growth initiatives and building strong customer ecosystems by aligning technology and innovation with commercial value.

In his new role, he will lead Sabre’s airline technology business across the Asia-Pacific region, focusing on strategic growth, deepening customer engagement, and market expansion.

“Maneesh joins Sabre at a pivotal time for the aviation industry,” said Sabre Senior Vice President Commercial and Services, Airline IT, Darren Rickley. “His deep regional expertise, customer focus, leadership experience and passion for innovation will play a key role in helping our airline partners across the Asia-Pacific transform their operations and deliver better outcomes for travellers and businesses alike.”