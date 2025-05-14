KOTA KINABALU, 15 MAY 2025: Five Taiwanese universities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four of Sabah’s tourism-related associations to enhance agro-and-community-based tourism efforts.

State Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister of Sabah, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, witnessed the signing ceremony that took place at Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu last week.

Photo credit: Sabah Tourism Board. Datuk Joniston Bangkuai at the signing of the MoU between universities from Taiwan and Sabah tourism associations. Also from front R-L) Deputy Permanent Secretary of Sabah Rural Development Ministry Patricia Vain, Deputy Permanent Secretary I of the Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Ministry Mary Malangking, STB chief executive officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit, and Malaysia Talent Education and Industry-Academia Collaboration Association Pang Thou Chong, acting on behalf of the Taiwanese representative.

Taiwanese signatories included Dayeh University, National Chi Nan University, Nan Kai University of Technology, Lee-Ming Institute of Technology, and Taiwan Agro and Rural Tourism Association.

Sabah was represented by the Kiulu Tourism Association, Tambunan Tourism Association, Persatuan Pengusaha Kopi Tenom Sabah, and Persatuan Komuniti Wanita Kampung Tambatuon Kota Belud.

The Sabah Tourism Board (STB) will facilitate the collaboration as part of its ongoing efforts to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism development.

Johnson, also the STB Chair, said the partnership aligns with the state’s Sabah Maju Jaya development plan, which identifies agriculture and tourism as key pillars.

He stressed the importance of agro-tourism in creating meaningful visitor experiences while supporting rural communities directly.

He said the STB has identified 51 agro-tourism products statewide and is piloting a digital data platform in Kiulu to improve rural tourism strategies.

Joniston noted that the collaboration with universities from Taiwan would build local capacity, promote knowledge exchange, and develop sustainable tourism projects rooted in local values.

Also present were Deputy Permanent Secretary I of the Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Ministry Mary Malangking, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Sabah Rural Development Ministry Patricia Vain, STB Chief Executive Officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit, and Malaysia Talent Education and Industry-Academia Collaboration Association Pang Thou Chong, acting on behalf of the Taiwanese representatives.

For more information on agro-tourism and Sabah’s attractions, visit Sabah Tourism Board