PATTAYA, 15 MAY 2025: The 3rd AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship concluded with resounding success at Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness, the premier luxury sports centre of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group.

Last week’s event welcomed over 170 young tennis talents and more than 400 family members and spectators who gathered for three action-packed days of competition, fun, and family bonding.

The tournament continues to grow in popularity each year, strengthening its reputation as a key fixture in Thailand’s youth sports calendar and reinforcing Fitz Club’s standing as a hub for nurturing young talent.

The tournament delivered challenging competitive matches across various age groups, showcasing the skill and sportsmanship of Thailand’s rising tennis stars.

Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, and Aratee Benchadhikul, AssetWise PLC Senior Vice President, celebrated with the players in the Under 6s Category.

Fitz Club’s world-class courts and facilities proved to be the perfect venue. The crowd’s energy was electric as families cheered on the players, creating a vibrant and supportive atmosphere. Kids not only competed for national ranking points and prizes but also created lasting memories and friendships. Many players left with renewed motivation and aspirations.

This year’s tournament featured engaging off-court activities, including a food station with signature dishes prepared by Royal Cliff’s award-winning chefs, free ice cream sponsored by AssetWise, sports massages by Vitala, and fun zones to keep everyone entertained. One of the weekend’s highlights was the tennis clinic led by Fitz Club’s professional coaches and a chance to challenge the Royal Cliff’s CEO to win prizes.

The tournament was sponsored by AssetWise, Yonex Thailand, Tecnifibre, Ouayporn Supply Company Limited and Pattaya Dinosaur Kingdom, who share the same value and vision of promoting sports and competition to the young generation.

Fitz Club, an elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, continues to cement its reputation as a premier destination for professional and recreational athletes. Renowned past ATP players such as Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke and Denis Istomin have trained at this facility, utilising its courts designed to mirror the conditions of the Australian Open. Fitz Club’s rich history includes hosting various sporting events, from Junior and Senior Tennis tournaments to Squash championships and Table Tennis competitions, further establishing its legacy in the world of sports. Fitz Club is excited to present new sports facilities in 2025, including pickleball, futsal, basketball and badminton.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub