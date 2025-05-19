Qatar Airways Group reports strongest results

DOHA, 20 MAY 2025: Qatar Airways Group reports its strongest set of financial results in its history, highlighted by a year of expansion as it buys a 25% minority stake in Virgin Australia and the South African regional airline, Airlink.

Profits for the group, which includes cargo, catering and Qatar Duty-Free, reached QAR7.85 billion (USD2.15 billion ) in the 24/25 fiscal year – an increase of more than QAR1.7 billion (USD0.5 billion) on the year before.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “These record-breaking results are a testament to the hard work, skill and dedication of teams across Qatar Airways Group.

I know that none of the outstanding results we’re announcing today would be possible without our people, more than 55,000 of them across the globe, and it’s our focus on fostering that talent, which has been a core focus of our Qatar Airways 2.0 strategy.

“We have also successfully implemented strategic partnerships throughout the industry so that the group can remain agile in the face of ever-shifting world events, whether political, economic or environmental.

“All of this means we continue to offer and develop exceptional service in the skies, whether it’s the award-winning Qsuite, fine dining, or super-fast, complimentary Starlink internet connectivity for all passengers.”

Key achievements