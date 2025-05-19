Vietjet transfer 737 to Tha fleet

SINGAPORE, 20 MAY 2025: Vietjet and Boeing have agreed to transfer up to 50 Boeing 737 aircraft to Vietjet Thailand, marking a strategic initiative to strengthen aviation and tourism connectivity between Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries in the region.

The signing ceremony convened in the presence of Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during the latter’s first official visit to Vietnam in over a decade.

Caption: Penny Burtt, President of Boeing Southeast Asia (3rd from left, front), Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao (middle, front) and Vietjet Thailand CEO Woranate Laprabang (3rd from right, front) exchange the agreement to transfer up to 50 Boeing 737 aircraft to Vietjet Thailand in the presence of Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (3rd from right, back) and Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (3rd from right, back).

Under the agreement, Vietjet will allocate 50 aircraft from its existing order of 200 Boeing 737s to Vietjet Thailand. Deliveries will begin in October 2025, significantly expanding Vietjet Thailand’s domestic and international network, particularly enhancing air links between Vietnam and Thailand.

“We are pleased to partner with Vietjet and Vietjet Thailand to expand Boeing 737 operations in Vietnam and Thailand,” said Boeing Southeast Asia President Penny Burtt. “Together, we aim to connect communities and drive economic development, paving the way for a prosperous future in Vietnam and Southeast Asia’s dynamic growth region.”

Vietjet chair Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao stated at the event: “The transfer of 50 modern and efficient Boeing 737-8 aircraft to Vietjet Thailand demonstrates our long-term commitment to sustainable aviation development in the region. We are determined to implement the ‘Three Connects’ Strategy between the two countries – encompassing supply chains, businesses, and localities.”

Boeing will also provide Vietjet Thailand with comprehensive technical support, including pilot and engineer training, maintenance programs, and product services to ensure safe and efficient fleet operations in Thailand.

The agreement marks a new milestone in cooperation between Vietnamese, Thai, and US enterprises, with shared priorities in digital transformation, sustainable development, and narrowing development gaps among member states.

Established in 2014, Vietjet Thailand is based at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. It operates 33 domestic and international routes, linking Thailand’s economic and tourism hubs with Vietnam, Japan, China, India, and Cambodia.