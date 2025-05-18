KUCHING, 19 MAY 2025: The Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF) presents the Gawai Dayak Open House 2025, which will take place on 7 June 2025 at Rumah Veriland, Engkeranji, Layar, Betong, Sarawak.

The cultural event, which is open to the public, is hosted in collaboration with the Betong Resident Office and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak and the Ministry of Youth Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak.

The STF Gawai Dayak Open House 2025 returns for its third year, celebrating cultural unity and supporting rural tourism. It will take place from 1700 to 2400 at Rumah Veriland, Engkeranji, Layar, Betong. The event will feature traditional music and dance, cultural exhibitions, storytelling, and hands-on workshops on Dayak customs.

Visitors can enjoy local food, browse a handicraft bazaar, and experience the special Gawai-Kaamatan Concert, a unique collaboration between the Dayak and Kadazan-Dusun communities.

This year, there are glamping options for those who wish to stay overnight and enjoy the beautiful surroundings with a touch of comfort and Dayak hospitality.

“This year’s Gawai Dayak Open House is not just a celebration of our heritage but also a reflection of innovation in rural tourism,” said

Sarawak Tourism Federation President Mdm Audry Wan Ullok. “We’re proud to introduce glamping and the Gawai-Kaamatan Concert as new features to attract more visitors, especially among youth and cultural enthusiasts.”

Supporting partners include the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak, the Betong Resident Office, the Betong District Office, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage Betong, Sarawak Tourism Board, Tourism Malaysia Sarawak and Business Events Sarawak. They were praised for their unwavering commitment to promoting Sarawak’s cultural vibrancy and community spirit.

STF Gawai Dayak Open House 2025 is a free public event celebrating heritage, harmony, and hospitality.

For those looking to explore more of Betong and its rich surroundings, various tour packages are available for purchase, ranging from three days and two nights (3D2N) to six days, five nights (5D4N).

Options include the 3D2N Gawai in the Head-hunters Heartland, 3D2N Gawai Glamping, 3D2N Gawai Harvest Festive, and 6D5N

Each Sarawak Gawai Festival offers a unique way to immerse in local culture and rural charm.

For more information visit: 2025-Open House – Sarawak Tourism Federation