BANGKOK, 20 MAY 2025: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, congratulates Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk, Vice President of operations (Central & Southern Thailand) and Government & Business Relations, who has been appointed President of the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA) for the 2025–2026 term.

TICA, a non-profit organisation established in 1984, is vital in promoting Thailand as a preferred destination for meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE).

With more than three decades of service to TICA, including her most recent role as the TICA Vice President and a distinguished track record in Thailand’s MICE sector, Prachoom brings deep industry insight, a firm commitment to sustainability, and a collaborative spirit to the role. Her appointment highlights Dusit International’s ongoing contribution to advancing Thailand’s tourism and hospitality landscape through strong leadership and values-driven engagement.

“I feel incredibly honoured to step up from Vice President of TICA and take on the President role,” she commented. “At Dusit, I’ve always felt proud to represent a Thai brand on the global stage. Now, as TICA President, I also have the privilege of leading efforts to promote our beautiful country as a world-class MICE destination. Together with our partners across government, private, and international sectors, I will work to ensure Thailand remains top-of-mind for organisers worldwide.”

Drawing on Dusit’s four core pillars of Dusit Graciousness — Service (personalised and gracious), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), Well-Being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), and Sustainability (social, economic, and environmental) — Prachoom intends to integrate these values into TICA’s national MICE strategy.

“My goal for TICA is the same as my goal for Dusit,” she said. “We won’t just keep up with competitors—we will lead them.”

Prachoom takes the helm from Sumate Sudasna Ayutthaya, who served as TICA President for 16 years. Inspired by his visionary leadership.

Her appointment adds to a growing list of Dusit executives making meaningful contributions to the industry at both regional and global levels.

Dusit International Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee Chanin Donavanik serves as an Honorary Advisor to the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and as President of the Thai Hotels Standard Foundation, which operates under THA.

Dusit International Group CEO Suphajee Suthumpun is a School International Advisory Board member at the School of Hotel and Tourism Management, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She also serves as an Advisory Board Member for the International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia, a leading regional platform for hospitality investment, where she contributes strategic insights to help shape the future of hospitality across Asia-Pacific.

Dusit’s industry contributions extend through Dusit Hospitality Education, which has nurtured hospitality professionals for over 30 years. Beginning with the launch of Dusit Thani College in 1993, the company’s education portfolio now includes Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School and The Food School — Bangkok-based institutions that equip students with internationally relevant skills.

Students from Dusit Thani College regularly participate in prestigious international events such as WorldSkills Lyon 2024, the Rising Star Hotelex China International Young Chefs Competition 2025, and the Startup Thailand League while also hosting global academic forums. Recently, the college welcomed the Travel and Tourism Research Association (TTRA) for a seminar on “Sustainable Transformations in the Asia Pacific — further reinforcing Dusit’s role as a thought leader in responsible tourism.

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit dusit-international.com