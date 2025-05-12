Minor names VP Operations Asia

BANGKOK, 13 MAY 2025: Minor Hotels announces the appointment of Nicholas Smith as Vice President of Operations of the group’s Asia regional leadership team.

He will oversee and strengthen the group’s fast-growing Asian portfolio and lead and mentor a team of experienced leaders across Asia.

Nicholas Smith – Vice President of Operations, Asia

Smith brings more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry to Minor Hotels. He developed his operational expertise at the Shangri-La Group, joining the group in 2008 as a Food & Beverage Manager in Malaysia. Over 15 years, he served in multiple senior leadership positions, including residence, hotel, and general manager assignments at Shangri-La and Kerry Hotels properties in China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Most recently, Nicholas was Vice President of Food & Beverage and Operations for MEIA (Middle East, India, Indian Ocean, Europe, and the Americas), where he oversaw the performance of 17 of the group’s properties.

Minor International Group CEO Dillip Rajakarier commented: “We are delighted to welcome Nicholas to Minor Hotels at such a pivotal time in our journey. As a seasoned hospitality professional with a proven track record of delivering exceptional guest experiences, he brings invaluable expertise to our operations. Asia is a focal region for our growth, with more than 100 additional properties targeted across the continent by the end of 2027. His leadership will drive operational excellence and support our ambitious expansion plans.”