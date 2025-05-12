BANGKOK, 13 MAY 2025: Dusit Foods Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Dusit International, expands its collaboration with Thai Airways International to continue the success of the ‘Streets to Sky’ project.

First launched in August 2024, the initiative saw Dusit Foods become the first partner to bring Thailand’s famous street food dishes — curated from the Pinto Hub platform — to Thai Airways International’s economy class cabin on international routes.

Pinto Hub is a culinary innovation platform co-developed by Dusit Foods and Farm to Plate Processor Co Ltd (F2P). Following positive feedback from passengers, Dusit Foods and THAI have launched four additional dishes to further showcase the diversity of authentic Thai cuisine to the world.

New menus being served on international routes include:

Chicken Gravy with Rice – from Jeib Rod Dee Ded, a legendary Thai eatery known for over 50 years for its iconic beef and chicken rice.

Duck Noodles – from Xia Noodle, a famed street vendor in Bang Rak, celebrated for its tender duck, flavourful soup, and springy noodles.

Hokkien Stir-Fried Noodles with Seafood – from Krua Jongjit, a bold, flavourful Phuket-style noodle dish.

Choo-Chee Fish Curry – from Baan Yeesarn, a traditional Thai curry crafted by Chef Tukta with a rich, sweet-spicy herbal taste.

These new additions will complement the existing menus introduced earlier in the project:

Massaman Chicken and Basil Chicken with Fried Egg – from Baan Yeesarn Thai Cuisine

Crispy Noodles with Chicken Gravy – from Namthien by Khanta

Khao Soi Chicken – from Khao Soi Lamduan Fa Ham, a legendary Northern Thai restaurant based in Chiang Mai

The Streets to Sky project is part of Thai Airways’ vision to elevate Thai cuisine as a global soft power through exceptional inflight dining. It aligns with the airline’s previous initiative, Taste of Thai Tales, which brought refined Thai menus to premium cabins. With Dusit Foods now playing a pivotal role, Streets to Sky has expanded this culinary journey to Economy Class—making quality Thai meals accessible to international travellers across all routes.

This collaboration also supports Dusit Foods’ mission to “Bring Asian Food to the World,” leveraging food as a cultural ambassador to promote Thai culinary excellence globally.

Pinto Hub, developed by Dusit Foods and F2P, is a platform that brings together celebrated Thai street food dishes — especially from small and medium-sized restaurants that traditionally lack access to large-scale distribution. Though these establishments are not large chains, they offer distinct flavours, meaningful stories, and rare traditional recipes that deserve to reach broader audiences.

“We remain committed to our vision of bringing Asian food to the world,” said Dusit Foods Managing Director Manisa Mitpaibul. “This partnership with Thai Airways allows us to introduce signature street food from Thailand’s iconic local restaurants into economy-class meals on every international flight. Each dish is carefully prepared to capture the authentic taste and experience of dining at the original restaurants. Our goal is to support SME restaurants that may not have the scale of large chains but possess rich culinary heritage and character.”

The project also strengthens the local economy by integrating quality ingredients from Thai farmers into production — generating income, supporting careers, and improving livelihoods across the supply chain.

“Streets to Sky is a significant project for Dusit Foods,” Manisa added. “It combines Thai culinary pride with tangible social impact — supporting SMEs and agricultural communities while promoting Thai cuisine as a global cultural force.”

About Dusit Foods

Established in 2018 with the vision to “Bring Asia to the World,” Dusit Foods invests from ‘farm-to-fork’ across Dusit’s entire food supply chain. This includes working to standardise F&B at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide by delivering high-quality ingredients and optimising costs.

The division focuses on natural, organic, and healthy products. Its investment portfolio currently includes Epicure Catering, a leading provider of food and beverage services to the international school industry with a market share of over 70% in Thailand; The Caterers, a leader in school catering and off-site receptions in Vietnam; Bonjour Bakery Asia, a French baking factory and franchise business based in Thailand; Savor Eats (Pinto Hub), a joint venture comprising food innovation solutions for B2B and a central kitchen manufacturing hub in Bangkok; and Dusit Gastro.

