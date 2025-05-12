Korean and Delta buy WestJet stake

SINGAPORE, 13 MAY 2025: Korean Air and Delta Air Lines will strengthen their partnerships with WestJet by purchasing minority equity stakes in the Canadian airline from Onex Partners, the upper middle market private equity platform of Onex, a Canadian investor and alternative asset manager.

Affiliated funds and co-investors of the Onex Group intend to participate in the sale alongside Onex Partners. These investments build on each airline’s existing relationship with WestJet to further benefit customers in North America, Europe, Asia and beyond.

Photo credit: Korean.

Under the agreements, Korean and Delta will acquire independent equity stakes totalling 25% in WestJet. Delta will invest USD330 million and acquire a 15% stake. Korea will invest USD220 million in exchange for a 10% stake.

Korean and Delta have been codeshare partners with WestJet for years. This broader partnership will support future benefits for travellers, including an elevated, more seamless travel experience for customers worldwide.

Korean Air and WestJet have partnered since June 2012, steadily expanding their trans-Pacific connectivity. Through their codeshare agreement, travellers on both sides of the Pacific can access flights between Seoul Incheon and Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary, with onward connections to WestJet’s domestic Canadian and US routes and Korean Air’s extensive Asian network.